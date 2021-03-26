Ally McBeal Revival? With Calista Flockhart on Board, That Wish Might Come True

One of the most beloved legal dramas could be gearing up for a triumphant return.

TV Line is reporting that a limited series revival of Ally McBeal is officially in development.

Calista Flockhart, who played the titular lawyer on the original series, is being eyed for a comeback.

If they seriously plan on calling the series Ally McBeal, then they really need to think about locking Flockhart in before pressing on with the project.

Could you imagine Ally McBeal without Flockhart playing the snarky lawyer? It wouldn't land well.

Ally McBeal was a big series for FOX when it kicked off in 1997. It ultimately lasted until 2002, with the network swinging the axe after five brilliant seasons.

There was a considerable amount of closure, however, which is unusual when you consider the fact that the series was canceled.

Many fans of the show figured the cancellation was due to some ratings erosion in its fifth season, as well as the lack of awards love.

In its earlier seasons, it was successful on the awards front, winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 1997 and 1998, and also winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1999.

David E. Kelley created the series, which focused on the fictional Boston law firm Cage and Fish, which Ally arrived to work in on the series premiere and remained there until the series finale.

Kelley has been vocal about believing the series could come to pass again, but he felt like it would be better under the female gaze.

“I’d be open to the idea of Ally McBeal being done again, but I don’t think it should be done by me. If it were going to be done, it really should be done by a woman,” he told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2018.

“If it’s going to be new, it should be new and different. And I did it: 100 hours.”

The cast also included Courtney Thorne-Smith, Greg Germann, Lisa Nicole Carson, Jane Krakowski, Vonda Shepard, Portia de Rossi, Lucy Liu, Peter MacNicol, and Gil Bellows.

Ally McBeal also shared a universe with The Practice, which led to some crossovers, despite the shows airing on different networks.

Might this new series include some of those cast members?

I think I speak for many Ally McBeal fans when I say the world needs more of the character.

What are your thoughts on a potential comeback?

Hit the comments.

