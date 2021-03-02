American Horror Story Star Promises Season 10 Will Be Different

The long wait for American Horror Story Season 10 has been tough, but it is poised to be a complete 180 from any installment to date.

Finn Wittrock, who has appeared on Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoake, and 1984 is opening up about the new season.

The actor spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the series, which is currently shooting in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

"I think this is okay to say – I think the suspense in this and the tight, constrained nature of the story is different than other seasons," he explained.

"I was really interested in trying to mount the pressure in the right way, if that makes sense."

He added that it will be "different in tone than a lot of the [others]."

"What's fun about this show is that no two things are ever the same," he added.

"It's like, 'Do you wanna come in and do this single episode or do you wanna come in and be the lead of this season?'"

"'Do you wanna come be a crazy psycho killer?' 'Do you wanna come in and be this relatively normal dad?' You just never know what you're gonna get."

American Horror Story Season 10 will also bring back Sarah Paulson, Frances Conroy, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman.

They will be joined by new additions Macaulay Culkin and Spencer Novich.

American Horror Story was set to return last year, but the pandemic thwarted production, and it was postponed to this year.

A recent report in Us Weekly teased that the latest chapter will be titled "Pilgrim" and that filming was set to begin February 1 and run until March 6.

"All of the cast, writers and production have rented houses there. All the houses are very close together," a source told Us Weekly last month.

"They should all be able to hang out and house-hop very easily! One of the main writers has a big house right on the beach.”

Murphy has been vocal about the series needing a specific type of weather for the overall look of the project.

“A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment,” Murphy previously revealed to The Wrap.

“It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do."

"I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show."

"I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

