Black Widow and Cruella to Premiere on Disney+ Alongside Theatrical Releases

Black Widow will finally see the light of day in July.

The long-delayed Marvel movie starring Scarlett Johansson will arrive on Disney+ the same day it hits theaters.

Black Widow was originally set for a May 2020 release, but the COVID-19 pandemic hurled the movie's premiere into question.

It was delayed multiple times and will now arrive in theaters and Disney+ on Friday, July 9.

As expected, it will come with the Premier Access branding, meaning fans will have to dole out $30 to watch the flick via Disney+.

The tactic was previously used for Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Cruella will also be following suit, arriving on Disney+ on Friday, May 28, the same date it is set to hit theaters.

The movie stars Emma Stone as a younger iteration of the 101 Dalmations villain.

“Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

“By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world.”

The pandemic has changed the way movies are released, there have been questions about how Black Widow would release for almost a year.

The company has largely been vocal about wanting Black Widow released solely in theaters, but as the world continues to be put in an unprecedented situation, it appears the Walt Disney Company realizes there is value in these simultaneous releases.

Warner Bros. previously sent the entirety of its 2021 slate to HBO Max at no additional cost, beginning with Wonder Woman: 1984, which reportedly drove a lot of people to Warner Media's app.

Disney revealed on Tuesday that its latest animated Pixar production Luca would stream on Disney+ beginning Friday, June 18.

The company also updated new release dates for a string of upcoming movies.

Free Guy (now Aug. 13), Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Sept. 3), The King’s Man (Dec. 22), Deep Water (Jan. 14, 2022), and Death on the Nile (Feb. 11, 2022).

Your thoughts on the big news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.