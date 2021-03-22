CBS Sets Finale Dates for NCIS, Blue Bloods, Mom, & More!

The most inconsistent TV season in recent memory will soon be over.

CBS has firmed up finale dates for a total of 19 series.

The network has announced that NCIS: New Orleans will conclude for good Sunday, May 23.

It was canceled earlier this year as the network assesses the future of the NCIS brand, which may or may not mean saying goodbye to NCIS if Mark Harmon decides to quit.

CBS is also prepping a Hawaii-set spinoff which, according to reports, is nearing a series order.

That same night, The Equalizer Season 1 wraps, but fans don't need to freak out:

The series snagged a Season 2 renewal just a few weeks ago.

Fellow Sunday procedural NCIS: Los Angeles is awaiting word on its future, but the series is a lock to return.

MacGyver's shortened fifth season will conclude Friday, April 30, while Magnum P.I. will follow suit the following week.

One week later makes the end of Blue Bloods Season 11, which will be a two-hour finale.

Out of those three shows, Blue Bloods is on the bubble. The series remains a hit in the traditional ratings, but older shows are notoriously more expensive to produce.

Given the way Hawaii Five-0 wrapped a year ago, it's possible Blue Bloods could be the next long-running series to get the boot.

On the comedy front, Mom will wrap its eight-season run Thursday, May 13.

The series was cut a few weeks ago and Allison Janney has been open about wanting to continue.

In a recent interview with James Corden, the actress conceded that the end date announcement was probably a financial decision.

Like we said, older shows are more expensive.

Young Sheldon and B Positive will also conclude their seasons that night, but a future is not confirmed for either show.

They have both performed well, so it's likely they will both be back.

The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola will conclude Monday, May 17, but those shows snagged early renewals.

Bull ends the same night, but no word on a renewal. All Rise wraps May 24 and has not been formally picked up.

The latter is on the bubble.

NCIS, FBI, and FBI: Most Wanted will wrap with their current seasons Tuesday, May 25.

The FBI franchise is eyeing an expansion into international crime, so it's possible CBS could be contemplating a full night of FBI shows.

Dick Wolf's One Chicago universe is dominating the ratings on Wednesdays.

Have a look at the full round-up of dates below:

Wednesday, April 14

8 pm Tough as Nails Season 2 finale

Friday, April 30

8 pm MacGyver Season 5 finale

Friday, May 7

9 pm Magnum P.I. Season 3 finale

Thursday, May 13

8 pm Young Sheldon Season 4 finale

9 pm Mom series finale (previously scheduled for May 6)

9:30 pm B Positive Season 1 finale

Friday, May 14

9 pm Blue Bloods Season 11 finale (two hours)

Monday, May 17

8 pm The Neighborhood Season 3 finale

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 finale

10 pm Bull Season 5 finale

Wednesday, May 19

9 pm SEAL Team Season 4 finale

10 pm S.W.A.T. Season 4 finale

Sunday, May 23

8 pm The Equalizer Season 1 finale

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 finale

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans series finale

Monday, May 24

9 pm All Rise Season 2 finale

Tuesday, May 25

8 pm NCIS Season 18 finale

9 pm FBI Season 3 finale

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 finale

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.