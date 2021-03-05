Chucky: Jennifer Tilly to Reprise Tiffany Role Alongside Devon Sawa, Four More

The Chucky TV series will feature a lot of Tiffany.

According to Deadline, Jennifer Tilly is set to reprise her Child's Play franchise role in the Syfy series.

The project nabbed a series order last year, with Brad Dourif returning as the voice of the killer doll.

In the new Chucky television series, after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets.

Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies - and allies - from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Joining Tilly in a recurring role is Devon Sawa (Final Destination).

The series has also announced its four teenage leads: Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), and Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day).

"The character Don and David created has terrified audiences for over 30 years. The longevity and legacy of Chucky speaks to the creative storytelling and the loyal fans the film series has collected over the years," said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks - USA & SYFY when the series was ordered.

"We are excited to once again partner with Nick and UCP on this new SYFY series, and are incredibly proud to bring Chucky to television for the first time with the original creators."

In 1988, Chucky slashed his way into the pop culture zeitgeist with the premiere of Child's Play directed and co-written by Tom Holland, produced by Kirschner, and based on a story by Don Mancini.

The international sensation spawned six sequels, all of which Mancini wrote and Kirschner produced.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.