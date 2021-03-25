Disney+ Price Increase Coming This Week

The cost of Disney+ is increasing.

Beginning March 26, the streaming service will increase from $6.99 to $7.99 per month.

The annual fee option of Disney+ will also rise from $69.99 to $79.99.

Additionally, the Disney+, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN bundle will go up from $12.99 to $13.99.

The news is hardly surprising. Disney+ burst onto the scene in 2019, complete with content from some of its biggest brands, including Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While the scripted originals were lacking initially, the streamer has built up quite the roster in its 16-month existence.

That will only continue to build with more Star Wars shows, MCU shows, and TV shows and movies based on existing franchises under the Disney banner.

The Mandalorian, WandaVision, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have all been well-received upon their launches.

In fact, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has been deemed the streamer's most-watched premiere ever, despite launching less than a week ago.

The good news is that many more Marvel and Star Wars shows have been ordered, and fans who do not want to venture to the movies will be able to pay a fee to watch the likes of Cruella and Black Widow the same day they launch in theaters.

With the impressive roster of content, it makes sense that Disney+ has achieved more than 100 million subscribers.

Even at $7.99 per month, it is still one of the cheaper options in terms of streaming services, coming in well below HBO Max ($14.99), Netflix ($9 for SD, $14 for HD, and $18 for Ultra HD).

Hulu's ad-supported plan comes in at $5.99, but its ad-free offering comes in at $11.99.

We need to remember that Disney+ offers 4K content, ad-free, as part of its $7.99 a month plan.

