FBI International Nabs Series Order as CBS Renews Entire FBI Franchise

Dick Wolf will have even more shows on the air next season.

CBS has officially picked up FBI: International, the third series set in the FBI universe.

The network announced on Wednesday that the newest series would launch during the 2021-22 Broadcast Season as part of a crossover with FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

“FBI is the fastest growing brand on television and our partner Dick Wolf has found yet another creative way to expand its universe,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment.

“FBI: INTERNATIONAL is an intriguing and distinct drama that perfectly complements its compelling siblings, FBI and FBI: MOST WANTED, creating an enviable triple-threat for next season that will fit seamlessly across our network lineup.”

“CBS has been a great creative partner, and they understand the value of the growing FBI brand,” Wolf commented.

“The show runners, writers, producers, cast, crew and everyone on our team have delivered exciting and creative shows that clearly resonate with viewers. FBI: INTERNATIONAL offers us the opportunity to expand with a powerful new drama.”

FBI: International follows the elite agents of the FBI’s International division as they travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be.

Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, Rick Eid, Peter Jankowski, and Arthur Forney will executive produce the series from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. Haas will serve as showrunner.

FBI is pulling in over 11 million viewers every week to become television's #3 drama.

FBI: Most Wanted is averaging 8.8 million viewers, emerging as a breakout series for the network.

Wolf is well-known for creating popular franchises, having brought NBC's One Chicago universe and the Law & Order universe to life.

Currently, One Chicago airs across three hours on Wednesdays, drawing bumper ratings for NBC.

The Law & Order block will expand next month with the arrival of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

It's unclear whether CBS is planning a three-hour FBI night of programming for next season, but if Wolf's other popular blocks are any indication, this is a recipe for success.

The renewals of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted join The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola, and The Equalizer, which were announced previously.

The network recently canceled NCIS: New Orleans and Mom.

The original NCIS is said to be on the bubble due to questions about whether Mark Harmon will return as the lead.

However, a third spinoff of that series in the form of a Hawaii-set series is in the works and reportedly close to a formal pickup.

As it's becoming more difficult to launch new shows, spinning ideas out of proven series is a good way to drum up interest.

