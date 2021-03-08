Kung Fu: Legacies' Olivia Liang Kicks Butt in First Trailer

One of the breakout stars of The CW's Legacies is getting her time to shine as the lead of her own series.

The network on Monday unveiled the first official trailer for its forthcoming reboot of Kung Fu.

"A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China," reads the logline.

"But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice -- all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her."

The series also stars Tzi Ma as Nicky’s father Jin Chen, a restaurant owner with secrets of his own that could spell doom for their family business, Kheng Hua Tan as Nicky’s mother Mei-Li Chen, a woman who helped her husband with his business and also holds some big secrets of her own, Jon Prasida as Nicky’s brother Ryan Chen, and Shannon Dang as Nicky’s older sister Althea Chen, who just got engaged and is focused on planning the perfect wedding for her perfect life.

The reboot also includes Tony Chung as Althea’s fiancé Dennis, Gavin Stenhouse as Assistant District Attorney, and Nicky’s ex-boyfriend Evan, and Eddie Liu as her new love interest Henry.

The first footage shows Liang's character revealing to her parents that she does not want to attend law school, and well, they don't take it well.

The clip shows off an action-packed series with a lot of heart, and it looks like a fresh direction for The CW.

Kung Fu has been announced as Riverdale's midseason replacement, taking over the slot on Wednesday, April 7.

The current CW show is headed on a hiatus and will return in the summer, once Kung Fu Season 1 finishes its run.

The series will be paired with Nancy Drew, which seemingly has enough episodes in the can to stay on the air for the next few months.

