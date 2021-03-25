Legacies Season 3 Episode 8 Review: Long Time, No See

Poor Hope continued to seek answers about what happened to Landon.

But she faced adversity from every direction on Legacies Season 3 Episode 8, giving us our biggest glimpse at her Mikaelson side since The Originals Season 5 Episode 13.

Hope has been inconsistently written since the start of Legacies, with the writers pushing her aside to give the other characters more screentime.

She's been relegated to the girlfriend one too many times, and it's about time she branches out and finds people who don't expect her to bend over backward to help them.

It's been frustrating to watch, for sure, but her actions during "Long Time, No See" were consistent with how her family would act.

Unfortunately, double-crossing everyone to get close enough to the prison world to save the damsel-in-distress, Landon felt like a complete 180 from how Hope's acted throughout Legacies.

So it's hard to believe that, despite their differences, Hope cared more about Landon's safety than the twins. If you watch Legacies online, you know Hope didn't get along with the twins for several years, but still, something tells me she would put the twins before Landon.

Yes, it's a tricky situation, but going rogue and almost killing the twins has probably butchered the positive progression for Hope and the twins that began with Legacies Season 1.

Lizzie wanted Josie well away from the world of magic, but Hope attempted to bring Josie back into the magical world with a vengeance.

Lizzie isn't going to forget about it any time soon, but maybe she should consider how she'd behave if it were M.G. or someone she loved that wasn't a part of her family.

Icing Josie out of magical discussions will do more harm than good. The best course of action would have been to allow Josie into the consultation. Even if she didn't have powers, she still could have given everyone her two cents.

She is part of the Super Squad, after all. The writers seem intent on driving a wedge between Josie and the school, but it's ridiculous the hurdles they make her go through to have some semblance of a relationship.

Finch egging on Josie to skip school for a date felt out of character, even for someone we don't know very well. But forced Dorian to call Alaric and alert the others that Hope reeled her into her half-baked plan.

A better way to tackle this would have been for something to go wrong at the school and for Josie to run off. The very notion that this teenager has to run off every time she's supposed to be on a date is wearing thin.

The only exciting part of the Mystic Falls High storyline is whether more characters from the previous shows will come back into the fold.

Now that Josie is headed to live with Alaric and Caroline's friend, the possibility is on the table. We should rule out Damon and Elena. The school made a musical about them on Legacies Season 3 Episode 3, so referring to them as her mom and dad's friends would be weird.

Then there's Bonnie, but given that the school has been using her blood every other episode, she's probably desiccated in the basement or something.

Matt was the sheriff. It would make sense that Josie would have been on a first-name basis with him. The mystery individual could be Jeremy, but since Alaric played a part in raising him and Elena, that would also be strange for Josie not to have heard of him.

Can you tell this little nugget was the most important part of the episode for me?

MG had a very good reason for stealing the ascendant. He knew there was something off about the prison world, and the school doesn't exactly have the best track record.

The big surprise was that Lizzie managed to stand up for him. But what on earth was she thinking by knocking out MG when she had to help Josie?

Now MG seems to be following in Josie's footsteps with a similar storyline, which is a bit bizarre when Josie's exit from the school is still so new.

If this is the only storyline they can develop for MG, then the actor's talents would be better served on another show that would actually bother to give him material to work with.

Cleo and Kaleb continued to be the bright spots of this meandering season.

Their attempt to trap the Charon felt like it was all for naught, but it was pretty cool that their hard work paid off. They were the reason for saving Landon from the prison world.

They've also opened a massive can of worms with another monster at the school after seemingly following him.

"Long Time, No See" should have been the episode that jolted life into Legacies, moving it in the right direction. Instead, it was littered with sub-par developments nobody wants or needs.

What are your thoughts on the way Landon returned?

Do you think Hope acted like a Mikaelson or was the heel turn a bit random?

Hit the comments.

Legacies returns April 8.

