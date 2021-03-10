Loudermilk Finds New Home at Amazon

One of the most frustrating parts of the Peak TV era came at the expense of great TV series.

It was like the gold rush, and there was gold in them thar hills, but when that golden content aired on startup networks with limited audiences, the shows suffered as a result.

Well, the good news is that with large streaming services become all the rage, some of the best content you've never seen is coming to the small screen near you.

We can add Loudermilk, an unlikely comedy about struggling alcoholics, to that ever-growing list. And once you watch, you'll be screaming Hallelujah right along with me.

First airing on AT&T's Audience Network in 2016 and 2017, which was reserved for those with AT&T cable, streaming, or DirecTV, Loudermilk comes from creators Peter Farrelly and Bobby Mort.

The series was renewed for a third season in 2018, and that completed season has been sitting on a shelf after the dissolution of the Audience Network. That's tragic.

Ron Livingston stars as Sam Loudermilk, a recovering alcoholic who still finds every day a challenge. That sounds tragic, but it's not.

Running substance abuse counseling sessions at a local church, Sam is surrounded by others in recovery, including his roommate, Ben (Will Sasso), and Claire (Anja Savcic), whom he unexpectedly finds his responsibility.

Although the subject matter is often deep, given the theme, it's always funny.

Audience Network became an HBO preview channel, so the natural migration for their original series, including Loudermilk, Mr. Mercedes, Condor, and You Me Her, would have been to HBO Max the streamer passed.

Kingdom, another Audience Network series starring Frank Grillo and Jonathan Tucker, currently airs in full on Netflix, and it's got a second life out of the move.

You Me Her and Condor are still without homes, but Peacock picked up the streaming library of Mr. Mercedes, based on the book series by Stephen King and starring Brendan Gleeson.

Now, better late than never, the first two seasons of Loudermilk will be available on Amazon Prime beginning Friday, March 12, and the third season, which is currently airing in Canada (lucky Canucks!), will debut at an undetermined future date.

"I could not be more pleased that Loudermilk is finding a second life on Prime Video," Farrelly said.

"It’s a show that I’m extremely proud of and one that deserves to be seen by all. I would argue that it has the best ensemble cast on television and deserves to be in the conversation with Schitt’s Creek and Cobra Kai, shows that started on one network but found a much wider audience on another.

"This show is going to give you binge-watching at its best!"

Believe me, even though he's the creator and a little biased, he's not wrong.

Finally, one of the best shows in recent years can be seen by the audience it deserves.

We had the chance to chat with Livingston in support of the second season if you want to check out that interview, and please, I beg you -- watch Loudermilk this weekend.

You won't be sorry!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.