Loved Zack Snyder's Justice League Super Cut? Don't Count on Sequels

After years of demands from fans to release Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League, it finally happened.

HBO Max unveiled a beefier cut of the movie last week, and it has gone down a treat with fans.

Snyder initially stepped away from the project due to a family tragedy ahead of its 2017 release, and Joss Whedon took over.

The result was a different direction for the movie, one that was lighter than Snyder's original vision.

The Snyder Cut was finally released, coming in at a little over four hours, and the new streamer dropped a cool $70 million to help restore Snyder's vision.

“We wanted to give Zack the opportunity to complete his vision in a four-hour movie, which is impossible to do in theaters,” WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff told Variety in a Q&A.

“We’re happy that we have HBO Max to let the rope out as it were and allow the fans to see all four hours of Zack’s vision.”

The movie has a 73 percent approval rating amongst critics and a 96 percent score from fans on Rotten Tomatoes -- well up from the Whedon cut's 40 percent approval rating and 71 percent audience score.

Naturally, fans wondered whether the Snyder Verse's revival could lead to sequels, especially given this new cut ended on some hefty cliffhangers.

Unfortunately, that is not the case, and it's likely the two sequels will never materialize.

“I appreciate that they love Zack’s work, and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC. We’re just so happy that he could bring his cut of Justice League to life because that wasn’t in the plan until about a year ago,” Sarnoff told Variety.

“With that comes the completion of his trilogy. We’re very happy we’ve done this, but we’re very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now.”

The DC Extended Universe is set to continue with upcoming movies The Suicide Squad, The Batman, and sequels to Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Shazam, among other projects.

While the news is unfortunate, it doesn't mean the characters will not be crossing over into other movies and TV series.

As previously reported, TV spinoffs of The Batman and The Suicide Squad are in the works at HBO Max.

“We want fans to spot Easter Eggs at the end of the movie that relate to a movie or show coming up or a show about to launch on HBO Max," Sarnoff added.

"We can harken back to something that was said in The Flash movie, or there could be a cameo appearance of one of the actors from one movie into a current show.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.