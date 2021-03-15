Marvel's Secret Invasion Casts Kingsley Ben-Adir as Villain

Secret Invasion is starting to take shape at Disney+.

The latest live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe has cast Kingsley Ben-Adir on the top-secret project, according to Deadline.

Marvel Studios or Disney+ has not responded to the news at this time, but Deadline notes that it is a done deal.

Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn are already locked in to reprise their MCU characters Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos, respectively, for the project.

Their characters first met in Captain Marvel.

The project, based on the 2008 Marvel Comics crossover of the same name, follows a group of Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth.

While Ben-Adir is reportedly set to play a villain, no details have been revealed about the character, so it will be a waiting game until Disney+ or Marvel Studios reveal who he is playing.

Variety reported on the project last September, long before Disney's mammoth Investor Day that dropped a string of big announcements.

Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot, Berlin Station) is set to write and executive-produce the series.

Jackson first played Nick Fury, the leader of S.H.I.E.L.D., in the 2008 movie Iron Man.

Fury is known for rounding up the group of superheroes known as The Avengers, and viewers have met him in some very different timelines.

For example, Captain Marvel took viewers to 1995, and the movie used de-aging post-production effects to keep Jackson in the role.

His most recent movie in the MCU was Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was released in 2019.

Ben-Adir's TV credits include The OA, Peaky Blinders, High Fidelity, and The Comey Rule.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was interrupted due to COVID-19.

No new movies were released in 2020, and the MCU resumed earlier this year with the debut of WandaVision, the first Disney+ live-action Marvel series.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier launches this week, while Loki and Hawkeye are set to launch later in the year.

Meanwhile, movies such as Black Widow and The Eternals are targeting releases in theaters after being delayed for several months.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.