Naya Rivera's Dad Slams Ryan Murphy for 'Broken Promises' Made After Her Death

The father of the late Naya Rivera is hitting out at Glee creator Ryan Murphy.

George Rivera took to Twitter on Tuesday, suggesting that Murphy did not reach out to the family and has not held up on his promise to provide a college fund for Rivera's son Josey following her tragic death.

"Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn't do !!! I'm about to blow up this story ... and make sure that he's knows that I know [sic]," George commented on a Tweet that was originally shared in July by Pop Crave.

George went on to respond directly to a Twitter user who questioned whether Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan opened up the college fund.

"Hahaaaa," he wrote.

He wrote on other tweets:

"Broken promises..... fake outrage .... hollow gestures ..... no phone call."

Murphy took to Twitter shortly after to address the tweets, saying that he, Falchuk, and Brennan are still in the process of forming the college fund.

He said they were going through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust.

"We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate," Murphy added.

"Naya always made sure that Santana's love for Brittany was expressed with dignity, strength and with pure intentions," the trio said in their original statement following Rivera's death last summer.

"Naya was always moved by the girls who reached out to her to tell her how much Santana and Brittany's love affected them."

"Naya's obligation to them- and to all of her fans- was obvious. She had the rare combination of humility and endless confidence in her talent."

Naya rented a pontoon boat with Josey on July 8 on Lake Piru, but the boat was found later with her son on board.

Rivera's body was found five days later, and her death was ruled a drowning.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of our friend Naya Rivera. Naya wasn't a series regular when we cast her on Glee," Murphy, Falchuk, and Brennan wrote at the time.

"She didn't have more than a few lines in the pilot. But it didn't take more than an episode or two for us to realize that we had lucked into finding one of the most talented, special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with," they added.

"Naya could act, she could dance and she could sing (could she ever sing!). She could nail a joke as well as she could crush you with an emotional scene. She could move between being scary tough and deeply vulnerable with ease."

"She was a joy to write for, a joy to direct and a joy to be around."

"She was warm and caring and fiercely protective of the rest of the cast. She was tough and demanding. She was fun. She was kind. She was generous," they added.

"There were ups and downs during the wonderful and stressful years we spent making Glee. We disagreed, we fought, we made up, then we fought some more, and then we made up again."

"The kinds of things that happen in a family. Naya was more than just an actor on our show – she was our friend."

