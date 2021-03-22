NBC Announces Fate of Mr. Mayor

NBC is in it for the long haul with Mr. Mayor.

The network on Monday announced that it had picked up a second season of Ted Danson-fronted comedy.

“Having Ted Danson and Holly Hunter leading this brilliant ensemble is a dream,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment, and Streaming.

“A huge thank you to Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and our talented cast and crew for an incredible first season. We are excited for more hilarity in season two.”

“We’ve loved our collaboration with NBC on the first season of ‘Mr. Mayor’ and are excited to continue working with our fantastic cast, led by the incomparable Ted Danson and Holly Hunter,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television.

”We can’t wait to see what Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and our talented producing team have in store for Mayor Bremer and his rag-tag team of civil servants.”

NBC notes that the pilot, which aired on Jan. 7, has grown to a 3.7 in the 18-49 demo and 16 million total viewers, up +509% and +217%, respectively, from its live + same-day performance.

The series premiered as NBC’s best Thursday comedy launch in total viewers (6.6 million in live+7) since the premiere of the Will & Grace revival in 2017.

The series stars Danson, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy, and Bobby Moynihan.

Robert Carlock, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, and David Miner executive produce. Eric Gurian serves as a co-executive producer.

The news comes months after NBC has announced it was ending Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Connecting...

It certainly raised questions about whether the network planned to keep comedies on its roster in the coming seasons.

The network recently launched Young Rock and Kenan, which are performing decently, so it's possible the network will have a two-hour comedy block next season.

Or, it could be a one-hour block twice a week. We'll need to wait to find out.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.