Netflix Shakes Up Unscripted Release Strategy With The Circle and Too Hot To Handle

Netflix is bringing back two of its most popular unscripted series, but there's a huge catch.

The streamer has announced that The Circle and Too Hot to Handle will return to stream new seasons this year.

The Circle will return for its highly anticipated second season on Wednesday, April 14.

But only four episodes will be available on that date, with the next four coming on April 21 and then again on April 28.

The second season finale is set for May 5, meaning that fans will have a staggered release schedule, which is quite similar to the way HBO Max has been releasing its shows.

The Circle was one of the most-talked-about shows on Netflix last season, so this strategy should keep people talking about it for several weeks.

As you will recall, the first season aired in three drops of episodes.

Too Hot To Handle, which dropped every episode of its first season on day one last year, will be adopting the release strategy for its second season.

The series will take over the Wednesday slot in June, but the streamer has yet to announce an exact premiere date, as well as how many episodes will be available.

"We’re also experimenting with the release format, so you have time to dissect and dish on every step of the competition as it unfolds," Brandon Riegg, the unscripted boss at Netflix, said of the change said, via Deadline.

"We can’t wait for our members to see what’s in store in their second seasons," he continued.

"We’ve added new twists and surprises to keep the games fresh — and all new players that we think fans will love rooting for."

If Netflix is adopting this strategy for more unscripted series, might it extend to its scripted roster?

Personally, I miss the thrill of waiting week-to-week for a series, but it seems more people prefer binging shows these days.

What are your thoughts on the matter?

Do you think TV is best served binged, or best served with a longer rollout plan?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.