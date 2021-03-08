Oprah Says 'Conversations' With Meghan & Harry About Baby's Skin Tone Did Not Include Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip

Oprah Winfrey is addressing her controversial interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

One of the biggest talking points was Harry and Meghan being told while expecting their firstborn that the child would be given neither a title nor security.

In that same conversation, they said there were “also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Markle did not disclose who made the remarks, while Harry said he would never reveal the person's identity.

Winfrey appeared on CBS This Morning on Monday and dished that Neither the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh was responsible for the comment.

“He did not share the identity with me, but he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather, that were a part of those conversations,” Winfrey said.

Markle revealed during the interview she struggled with thoughts of suicide as the relentless media pursuit of her continued.

Markle claimed that she asked The Palace if she could seek professional help over the state of her mental health, and they were told by the institution behind the royal family that help was not possible.

The pair conceded that the overall lack of support resulted in their decision to exit the family and the U.K.

“You were having suicidal thoughts?” Oprah asked.

“Look, I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered," Markle said.

"But I knew that if I didn’t say that I would do it... and I just didn’t ― I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.

"And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

The former Suits star said she sought help from Human Resources, but she was told "there is nothing we can do to help you, because you’re not a paid member of the institution” and that potential help would not be offered “because it wouldn’t be good for The Institution.”

Prince Harry later revealed that he was worried history was repeating itself, speaking of the late Princess Diana.

"What I was seeing was history repeating itself but definitely far more dangerous because then you add race in and you add social media in, when I'm talking about history repeating itself, I'm talking about my mother."

"When you can see something happening in the same kind of way, anybody would ask for help. Ask the system of which you are a part of, especially when you know there is a race issue there, that they could help and share some truth or call the dogs off, whatever you want to call it."

"So to receive no help at all and to be told continuously. 'This is how it is. This is just how it is.'"

Due to the extensive interview being cut down for broadcast, there are reportedly several more clips that will be released, covering more topics.

For now, have a look at what Oprah had to say on CBS This Morning.

WATCH: @Oprah says “it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather” that were a part of the conversations about Prince Harry & Meghan's baby's skin color. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/LpPLmkUEFR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

