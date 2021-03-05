Patrick J. Adams Takes Aim at The Royal Family, Defends Meghan Markle Amid 'Obscene' Bullying Allegations

Patrick J. Adams is coming to the defense of his former Suits co-star, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, amid claims that she bullied members of her staff while part of the British royal family.

Adams, who co-starred with Markle on seven seasons of Suits, took to Twitter on Friday to voice his support of her.

“Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued,” he said.

“She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment.”

Adams praised Markle her bravery as she “fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place” within the “seemingly archaic and toxic” British royal family.

Adams also took issue with the way the media and social media have portrayed Markle.

“It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world,” he wrote.

“But I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her.”

Adams was shocked that "the hunt continued" after Markle's son, Archie, was born in May 2019.

“On any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family,” he said.

“It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s [sic] newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to [flee] the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health.”

The Times published a report just days ago that accused Markle of mistreating former royal aides.

The Daily Mirror subsequently reported that at least 10 royal aides who worked for the Duke and Duchess are planning to cooperate with an investigation into the claims, which Queen Elizabeth II ordered.

“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not, and will not, tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement about the allegations.

A spokesperson for Markle said the Duchess is “saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself.”

Both Markle and Prince Harry are set to give their first major interview since their exit from the royal family this weekend, and Adams feels like The Times report's timing is out of the ordinary.

“IMO, this newest chapter and its timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of [an] institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency,” he tweeted.

“Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.”

Both Adams and Markle shot to fame on Suits as Mike and Rachel, the core couple on the series, but they both exited at the close of Suits Season 7.

Adams returned as a special guest star during the final season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.