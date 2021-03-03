Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Sexy Beast

At some point, there has to be an episode of your favorite show that isn't ideal.

Welcome to our review for Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 6, which is the first that didn't meet the high bar that's been set by previous installments.

Put plainly, as Harry begins to lose his human connection, he's not as easy to love.

To be clear, loving Harry isn't about him being a good person. It's about him experiencing humanity and making fun of it. There wasn't enough of it during "Sexy Beast," and diving deeper into the military aspect didn't hit home even with Linda Hamilton in the role.

As already noted, every episode cannot be a favorite. We can deal with it, right?

I suppose every good alien-on-earth story needs conflict that involves either revealing himself or being hunted by humans. Fitting in and covering his alien quirks is fun to watch. All of the characters in Patience are developing nicely and enjoyable.

The military branch of the story started slowly, and even with the Hamilton impact, it is left wanting.

Linda was a bitch from the first time we met her. It was evident that David wasn't her favorite person, so cheering her on isn't going to happen.

David's story got a boost after learning that he's competent and generally a good person, but do I care about him? Not really.

Plus, we already have Linda and David's yin and yang, Mike and Liv. How many investigative duos do we need in one story where one side treats the other like garbage, jealous of their talent and skills?

Maybe Linda and David's introduction is what led to progress with Mike and Liv.

Liv was left out again when Mike wanted to be the good cop and bad cop in what turned out to be a pretty funny scene. I was especially taken with the good cop who delivered the suspect water and the bad cop who angrily swatted it out of his hands. It earned a chuckle.

Of course, while Mike was acting obtuse, Liv was getting valuable information from other students in the high school. After he patted himself on the back for thinking six steps ahead, taking credit for Liv's ingenuity, Mike later was gobsmacked to find Liv's full murder board well-plotted and leading her on a nice investigatory path.

That's when the unexpected happened -- Make told Liv she did a good job. There wasn't a but or an attempt to steal her thunder either. Progress.

But, honestly, I don't really care about Sam's murder. Not unless it's directly connected to something else in town that we're unaware of. Like maybe Dr. Ethan had him offed to secure his job.

Hey, maybe Ethan has an itch to be part physician, part ski bum. He's one of those too good to be true types. They don't really exist, right?

His smile makes me want to love him and strangle him. I think he has more teeth than me.

Permalink: His smile makes me want to love him and strangle him. I think he has more teeth than me.

That's highly unlikely, but why else are we interested in the murder of someone we don't how who was easily replaced in the story with an alien and a new hunky doctor? Well, we're not.

Similarly, the Hamilton of it all, even after seeing her Twister-like obsession, began when she was a small girl who saw first-hand an alien spacecraft. She's unlikeable now, so who cares about her then?

There might be more to the story, so there shouldn't be cause for alarm except that Resident Alien has set that high bar already mentioned, and this episode failed to clear it.

Hello. Happy place not achieved!!

And with Isabelle's arrival still chafing and a new doctor pulling Harry away from everything that was challenging him, there wasn't as much fun to be had.

It was a rather uninspired episode after a handful that truly inspired. But even saying that, it's still better than most of what's on the air this week!

There were a few developments of note.

D'Arcy immediately found herself in Ethan's bed. And man, was she freaked. A girl like her balks when a man is nice and easy, and she walked right out the door, breakfast plate in hand.

D'Arcy and Harry worked because they're both crass and expect the worst from people. Here's hoping they find their way together again.

Ben was really disillusioned when Harry callously recalled his diagnosis of Max. It was such a simple scene, but Levi Fiehler nailed it.

And, of course, Harry wasn't using his superior intelligence when he searched for the missing pieces of his gizmo, nor when he hid his craft, ultimately walking right into a trap.

What's it going to mean? How will Harry get out of the military's hands? Will he have to call on someone in Patience to help?

I guess we'll find out soon enough.

You know I'm Resident Alien's biggest fan, but there isn't much to say about this one. There are still great Resident Alien quotes, though, so I hope you check them out.

Now, it's your turn. Tell me what you thought about this one. Were you satisfied or left wanting?

Drop below and leave a comment with all your observations. And if you need to watch Resident Alien online, do it quickly. We'll be waiting!

