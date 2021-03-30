Shadow and Bone Gets Epic New Trailer Ahead of Netflix Debut

Is it just me, or does Shadow and Bone look like Game of Thrones meets Pirates of the Caribbean?

Netflix gifted fans with a brand-new, full-length trailer on Tuesday, and it shows off a visually stunning series with plenty of backstabbing.

Based on Leigh Bardugo's thrilling bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free.

With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha.

But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

The series is a Netflix production from 21 Laps Entertainment, starring Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), and Ben Barnes (General Kirigan).

As a huge fan of the book series, it looks like the Netflix adaptation has managed to craft a world very similar to the book series, and the cast looks perfect.

Far too often, book-to-screen adaptations miss out on a lot of the finer details that set the original work apart from the others, but Shadow and Bone looks great so far.

The series is set to span eight episodes for now, but there's the possibility of more should it perform for the streamer.

Eric Heisserer is attached as the Showrunner, Executive Producer, and Writer of the project, and we'll have the chance to chat with him ahead of the series debut on April 23.

We'll also have a spoiler-free review ahead of the launch, so stay tuned at TV Fanatic for all of your Shadow and Bone needs!

Have a look at the epic new trailer below.

Prepare to be thrilled.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

Will you be tuning in when the series debuts?

Chat with me in the comments!

