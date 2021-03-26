Sharon Osbourne Departs The Talk Following Allegations of Misconduct & Racist Remarks

It's official.

Sharon Osbourne will not be returning to The Talk.

CBS released a statement announcing the news while also revealing that star is leaving of her own accord.

"The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home," reads a statement from CBS, according to Deadline.

"As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace," it continues.

"We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts."

"At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race," the statement adds.

"During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew."

"Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers."

Osbourne was the final original cast member on the series, having been with the series since it launched in 2010.

Sharon caught heat earlier this month for supporting Piers Morgan following controversial comments he made about Meghan Markle.

Sheryl Underwood told Osbourne during the episode that by standing by Morgan, "it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist.”

Osbourne responded that she felt like she was being put "in the electric chair" because she was defending a friend people believe is racist.

"Educate me, tell me when you have heard him say racist things?" she told Underwood.

“I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?”

Osbourne went on to issue an apology via social media in which she said she "panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive" during her exchange with Underwood.

"After some reflection, after sitting with your comments & sitting with my heart I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday," she said in the statement.

"I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community."

She continued in her apology: "To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over."

Osbourne said, "there are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism" and insisted that the association "spun me fast."

Osborne clarified her stance on the matter, saying that she does not "condone racism, misogyny or bullying."

Referring to her earlier tweet about her support about Morgan, she said:

"Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying. I should have been more specific about that in my tweet. I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn't make that clear distinction."

She concluded her message by saying she hoped "we can collectively continue to learn from each other & from ourselves so we can all continue to pave the way for much needed growth & change."

Following the episode and the show being placed on hiatus, journalist Yashar Ali published a Substack in which he cited Leah Remini and various other sources associated with the series, in which Osbourne was accused of racist and homophobic remarks towards her co-workers.

Howard Bragman, Osbourne's publicist, subsequently issued a statement in which he called the allegations "lies."

His statement read, "The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host."

"For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name."

"Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment," it continued.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.