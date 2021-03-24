The Kominsky Method Sans Alan Arkin Sets Final Season Premiere Date

Netflix's The Kominsky Method will conclude during the second quarter of 2021.

The hit series will premiere its third -- and final -- season on Friday, May 28.

As previously reported, Alan Arkin will not be returning, meaning that Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas) will be flying solo during the six-episode final season.

Deadline stated that Arkin announced his departure ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning that it was already in the works before the world was ravaged.

The series will certainly feel different without him, but there's a good chance it will be addressed.

Norman first arrived on the show when he was grieving the loss of his wife, but his arc was seemingly fulfilled by the end of the second season as he found a new love in an old friend.

"Sandy Kominsky (Academy Award® Winner Michael Douglas) has to navigate what aging looks like without his longtime friend Norman Newlander (Academy Award® Winner Alan Arkin) by his side in the final season of The Kominsky Method," reads the official logline from Netflix, which teases quite the arrival.

"Life only becomes more complicated with the arrival of Sandy's ex-wife Roz Volander (Academy Award® Nominee Kathleen Turner)."

"The pair's famously volatile relationship is further inflamed when she comes to LA to spend time with their daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker) and her boyfriend Martin (Paul Reiser)."

"This season of The Kominsky Method deals with money, death, love, murder, and dreams coming true. In other words, the usual."

The series also welcomes back Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers, and Haley Joel Osment in their guest-starring roles.

The Golden Globe Award® winning The Kominsky Method is a half-hour single-camera comedy created by 9-time Emmy Award® Nominee Chuck Lorre.

Lorre, Al Higgins, and Douglas executive produce the series, which is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.