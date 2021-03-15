The Talk Live Shows Canceled Amid Internal Review After Sharon Osbourne Defends Piers Morgan

The Talk is going on a short hiatus at CBS.

The daytime talk show's Monday and Tuesday episodes have been scrapped, Deadline has revealed.

The staff of the popular series learned of the decision on Monday, but the series is set to resume on Wednesday for now.

The news comes after CBS has announced plans to launch an internal review into the March 10 episode, which found Sharon Osbourne embroiled in a heated debate with Sheryl Underwood about Osbourne's support for Piers Morgan.

The Monday and Tuesday episodes were set to include guests Elizabeth Vargas and Carly Pearce, respectively.

The network did reveal its plan to investigate last week's controversial plan on Friday.

"We are committed to a diverse, inclusive, and respectful workplace," the network said.

"All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review."

The topic of Osbourne's support for Piers Morgan was the big talking point on Wednesday's episode.

It was brought up after Osbourne defended him in a tweet after he stormed off Good Morning Britain's set after being criticized for his comments on Meghan Markle.

Underwood told Osbourne during the episode that by standing by her friend, "it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist.”

Osbourne said that she felt like she was being put "in the electric chair" because she was defending a friend people believe is racist.

"Educate me, tell me when you have heard him say racist things?" she told Underwood.

“I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?”

For her part, Osbourne issued an apology on social media in which she said she "panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive" during her exchange with Underwood.

"After some reflection, after sitting with your comments & sitting with my heart I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday," she said in the statement.

"I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community."

She continued: "To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over."

Osbourne said, "there are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism" and insisted that the association "spun me fast."

Osborne clarified her stance on the matter, saying that she does not "condone racism, misogyny or bullying."

Referring to her earlier tweet about Morgan, she said:

"Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying. I should have been more specific about that in my tweet. I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn't make that clear distinction."

She concluded her message by saying she hoped "we can collectively continue to learn from each other & from ourselves so we can all continue to pave the way for much needed growth & change."

Morgan left his role on Good Morning Britain after six years following his controversial comments on Oprah's interview with Meghan and Harry.

"I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion," he told reporters outside his home.

"If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that's entirely their right."

Morgan reacted to Sharon clarifying her comments and demanded an apology from CBS and The Talk.

“Sharon’s been shamed & bullied into apologizing for defending me against colleagues accusing me of racism because I don’t believe Meghan Markle’s bullsh*t,” Morgan tweeted.

“This is where we’ve reached. I demand an apology from those @TheTalkCBS bullies for their disgraceful slurs against ME.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.