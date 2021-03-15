The Wonder Years Reboot Finds Its Lead in Elisha Williams

ABC's reboot of The Wonder Years has found its lead.

Elisha EJ Williams has been announced will play the character at the wheel of the story.

The news was announced by Fred Savage, the lead of the original 1988-93 TV series.

The series will focus on a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama.

"Though a little insecure, a tad awkward, and a bit self-conscious, he is determined to make his mark on the world around him,” the character description reads.

In The Dark actress, Saycon Sengbloh was cast as Dean's mother, Lillian, earlier this month.

Lillian is described as a “confident, kind, perceptive” mother, wife, and full-time accountant.

Intelligent and hard-working, Lillian “knows exactly the right thing to say to convince you of anything,” but she will always go out of her way to put her family first.

Savage will also exec-produce along with Empire's Lee Daniels and Saladin K. Patterson.

The latter is best known for his work on Psych and Dave. Patterson also serves as the writer of the pilot. Neal Marlens, who co-created the original series, is also on board as a consultant for the next generation of the series.

Savage has also been announced as the director of the pilot.

The Wonder Years was a roaring success during its original run, with Savage becoming the youngest actor ever nominated for an Emmy as Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The series earned 22 awards and 76 nominations throughout its run.

Williams voices one of the two lead characters in Disney Junior's Puppy Dog Pals and has guest-starred on Nickelodeon's Henry Danger and Danger Force.

The Wonder Years reboot joins fellow ABC pilots Acts of Crime, Dark Horse, Epic, National Parks, Promised Land, Queens, Triage, Adopted, Bucktown, Harrity Elementary, and Maggie.

