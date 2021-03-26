Tiger King Star Jeff Lowe Suffers Stroke, Believes He Was Poisoned

Jeff Lowe, one of the stars of the hit Netflix series Tiger King, suffered a stroke at an Oklahoma casino, and he believes there to have been foul play involved.

According to TMZ, Lowe thinks the medical emergency was a result of someone poisoning him.

The reality TV star and former business partner of Joe Exotic collapsed into an unresponsive state at the WinStar World Casino at 3 a.m. March 18.

He was airlifted to a hospital, the outlet continues.

"I thought he was dying in my arms,” his wife, Lauren, told explained of the harrowing incident.

Earlier that night, the couple dined in the city of Thackerville when a man claimed to know them.

Lauren grew suspicious when the man remained in the vicinity as fans of the Netflix series swarmed Lowe to get selfies.

Lauren thinks the mystery man could have spiked her husband's drink.

Lowe spent three days recovering from the incident, but he has not fully recuperated. He is still having trouble with parts of his speech and movement.

He underwent a series of tests, and blood and urine tests came back negative for common drugs.

Might the possible attacker have used a less-traceable substance? That's what Lauren seems to think.

Doctors have yet to determine the cause of the stroke.

The couple shot to fame after appearing on Netflix's controversial reality series Tiger King, which became one of the streamer's most-watched docuseries ever.

The couple was forced to relinquish their cubs due to alleged animal abuse and neglect.

"The Lowes have showed a shocking disregard for both the health and welfare of their animals, as well as the law,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Brightbill," according to the New York Post.

US District Court Judge John Heill III ordered the pair to surrender all of the Big Cat cubs under the age of one year and their mothers to the government.

The judge has also told the pair to retain a veterinarian and turn over records disclosing all animals purchased or disposed of since June 2020.

On top of that, they are further barred from exhibiting the animals without a US Department of Agriculture license.

“We are gratified the court agrees and ordered Mr. Lowe to stop ignoring his obligations under the Animal Welfare Act and the Endangered Species Act,” Brightbill said in a statement at the time.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.