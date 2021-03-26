TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Continues Decline, Superstore Rises

The best days are definitely behind for Grey's Anatomy.

The once-hot medical drama has been suffering a ratings decline in its latest season, which could be attributed to the dark storylines at the wheel of the series.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9 had 4.88 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

The total viewer tally marks the lowest numbers yet for the show, while the demo number matches last week's low.

Station 19 drew 5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating -- on par with its most recent episodes.

A Million Little Things closed off the night for ABC with 3.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The series is moving to its old timeslot to be replaced by Rebel, giving Krista Vernoff a full-night of programming on the network.

Given the trajectory of the ratings for Grey's, it will hardly be a solid launching pad for the show.

Over on FOX, Hell's Kitchen (2.7 million/0.8 rating) was steady, but Call Me Kat (2 million/0.5 rating) and Last Man Standing (2.3 million/0.4 rating) each dropped a tenth.

Superstore wrapped its final season with an above-average 2.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

This is a decent figure for the show. What did you think of the big finish?

Over on The CW, a Harry & Meghan special did 860,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo.

Legacies followed with just 502,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating. It also registered a 0.0 among adults 18-34.

The series is already renewed.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.