Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 8

Did Erin lash out at her new boss?

The heat was turned up on Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 8, when her new boss shadowed her at work.

But Erin was also trying to tackle one of the toughest cases of her career, and it pushed her to the limit.

Elsewhere, Frank told the family they needed to assess their future in the force after recent events.

What did it mean for everyone?

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.