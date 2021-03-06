Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 8

at .

Did Erin lash out at her new boss?

The heat was turned up on Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 8, when her new boss shadowed her at work.

Searching for a Killer - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 8

But Erin was also trying to tackle one of the toughest cases of her career, and it pushed her to the limit.

Elsewhere, Frank told the family they needed to assess their future in the force after recent events.

What did it mean for everyone?

Watch Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 8 Quotes

Erin: When you said shadowing, I thought you meant observing, not leading?
Erin's boss: And you think it's my fault Keisha changed her mind?
Erin: She was all set until you scared her.

Baez: What is Nassau County doing here?
Danny: Probably trying to poach our case.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 8

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 8 Photos

The Latest Victim - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 8
Searching for a Killer - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 8
Reagan Family Dinner - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 8
A Serial Killer Returns - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 8
At the Center of Controversy - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 8
An Intrusive Reporter - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 8
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Season 11
  3. Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 8
  4. Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 8