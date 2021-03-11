Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 8

at .

Where did the action take place?

On Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 8, Severide struggled to contain his sadness when he was called out to a familiar location.

Casey upset - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 8

Who accompanied him on the mission?

Meanwhile, Casey was unimpressed with Herrmann's replacement and set out to make his voice heard.

Did he get his wish?

Watch Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 8 Quotes

Kidd: Was that crazy? Working a call in your childhood home?
Severide: Rooms seem smaller.
Kidd: It’s a good thing you knew where that kid might go.
Severide: It was my escape route – back bedroom, out the window, down the spout. You know April over at Med? She used to live up the street. She’d let me crash over at her place when I didn’t want to be home.
Kidd: This is in Benny’s heyday.
Severide: Yeah, and my mom, she was falling apart. Anyway, long time ago.

Granger: Hey, I just wanted to let you know I didn’t mean to step on your authority at the fire scene. 40 doesn’t have a captain. Makes me the one barking out orders until the chief gets there. I guess I just did it without thinking.
Casey: You’re only here a couple of shifts. Defer to me on calls, and we won’t have any more problems.

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 8

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 8 Photos

Greg Grainger - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 8
Casey upset - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 8
Gallo stars - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 8
Kidd and Mouch - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 8
Ritter starring - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 8
Greg replacement - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 8
  1. Chicago Fire
  2. Chicago Fire Season 9
  3. Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 8
  4. Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 8