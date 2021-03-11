Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 8 Episode 8

Did Ruzek and Atwater survive another deadly situation?

On Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 8, the pair work to make an arrest after a high-profile shooting.

Protect and Serve - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 8

It became complicated when an informant started to change his story.

Elsewhere, Voight was put on blast by someone he once worked with.

Did he lose his job?

Watch Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 8 Quotes

I get the intention, it just, I don’t know, seems a bit overzealous, right? I’m just saying, you don’t punish the many to get to the few. Grill good cops looking for cops that ain’t there.

Ruzek

Whelan: I’m not the criminal here.
Atwater: No? Who is? The 19-year-old Black kid you shot down?
Whelan: I defended myself.
Atwater: From a college student?
Whelan: I had the right to defend my life.
Atwater: From what?
Ruzek: Kev, don’t.
Atwater: No, from what? I just watched the video you told me to. You murdered a kid and you’re going to stand here in front of me and defend yourself?
Ruzek: Just let it go.
Atwater: Just let it go? He’s standing in front of you too.
Ruzek: All I’m saying is we might be here awhile. None of this is helping. All I’m saying.

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 8

