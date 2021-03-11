Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 8 Episode 8

Did Ruzek and Atwater survive another deadly situation?

On Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 8, the pair work to make an arrest after a high-profile shooting.

It became complicated when an informant started to change his story.

Elsewhere, Voight was put on blast by someone he once worked with.

Did he lose his job?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.