Watch Debris Online: Season 1 Episode 4

Did everyone survive a rainstorm brought on by the Debris?

Bryan and Finola made their way to Nebraska with the aim of switching things up on Debris Season 1 Episode 4.

Autopsy In Progress - Debris Season 1 Episode 4

With more details about the Debris becoming public knowledge, they had to keep everything under wraps.

In fact, they went as far as treating the event like they were making their way to a new planet for the first time.

Debris Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Finola: It's creating a whole chlorine-based ecology.
Bryan: You're suggesting that the debris is terraforming the planet here?
Finola: The debris changed the atmosphere, but something in the atmosphere changed the workers into chlorine-breathing organisms.

There's a theory that life forms that engage in chlorine-based respiration could exist on other planets.

Finola

Debris Season 1 Episode 4

Debris Season 1 Episode 4 Photos

Truth Time - Debris Season 1 Episode 4
Autopsy In Progress - Debris Season 1 Episode 4
Bryan's Lit Up - Debris Season 1 Episode 4
Sauntering Past the Debris Season 1 Episode 4
Getting Personal - Debris Season 1 Episode 4
Finola Amongst the Husks - Debris Season 1 Episode 4
