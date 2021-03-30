Watch Debris Online: Season 1 Episode 5

at .

Who weaponized the Debris?

Lives were on the line on Debris Season 1 Episode 5 when someone geared up for a huge attack that could change the trajectory of the world.

Finola Has a Plan - Debris Season 1 Episode 5

With a wild experiment causing problems, Finola struggled to keep her newfound knowledge from affecting her work.

Meanwhile, Bryan made a decision that could affect everyone.

Watch Debris Season 1 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Debris online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Debris Season 1 Episode 5 Quotes

This is a nightmare. This is a bloody nightmare.

Finola

Bryan: You're upset with me. You've been really quiet since Nebraska.
Finola: How would you know, Bryan? You slept the whole way.

Debris Season 1 Episode 5

Debris Season 1 Episode 5 Photos

Ferris Checks In - Debris Season 1 Episode 5
Finola Has a Plan - Debris Season 1 Episode 5
Pleading with Bryan - Debris Season 1 Episode 5
Confronting Bryan - Debris Season 1 Episode 5
Checking on Finola - Debris Season 1 Episode 5
Eye On the Sky - Debris Season 1 Episode 5
  1. Debris
  2. Debris Season 1
  3. Debris Season 1 Episode 5
  4. Watch Debris Online: Season 1 Episode 5