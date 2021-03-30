Watch Debris Online: Season 1 Episode 5

Who weaponized the Debris?

Lives were on the line on Debris Season 1 Episode 5 when someone geared up for a huge attack that could change the trajectory of the world.

With a wild experiment causing problems, Finola struggled to keep her newfound knowledge from affecting her work.

Meanwhile, Bryan made a decision that could affect everyone.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.