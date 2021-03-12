Watch Legacies Online: Season 3 Episode 6

Did Alaric manage to save the school?

A mass exodus of the student body led to some wild developments on Legacies Season 3 Episode 6.

Meanwhile, Hope agreed to help Lizzie with the student orientation when it appeared that the money was running low in the school.

Elsewhere, Landon's whereabouts were the big question after we learned that his spirit was still alive somewhere.

Use the video above to watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.