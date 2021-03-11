Legacies Season 3 Episode 6 Review: To Whom it May Concern

Prison worlds and the necromancer.

No, Legacies Season 3 Episode 6 was not an encore. It was a brand-new installment that moved the plot along much slower than usual, complete with some of the more repetitive parts of the series.

Saving the Salvatore School appears to be the storyline of choice for the next few episodes, but did we really need scenes that went round in circles as the people at the school tried to coerce a new generation of students to sign up?

The new crop of students must watch Legacies online because they could see through the little show Lizzie, Alaric, and Hope cooked up to keep them from exiting without signing up.

Of these new characters, Cleo seemed the most worthy of signing up for the school. On a show like Legacies, many characters don't get enough screen time to make their time on the show worthwhile.

The way Cleo managed to talk Hope through her feelings was extraordinary. A Mikaelson with too much magic is a recipe for disaster, and Hope was quite literally exploding into bursts of magic around the prospective students.

That's not a good look, but when you consider what she's been through, it makes sense. Hope finding a friend in Cleo was an even bigger surprise.

The daughter of Klaus and Hayley has struggled to build connections, likely fueled by the sheer number of people she's lost, but hopefully, this is the start of something new for Hope.

She's struggling to move on from Landon, and without a time jump of epic proportions, that was always going to be the case.

What should have taken her mind off everything only fueled her desire to blow things up, so the sooner she gets closure, the better.

Landon meeting the Necromancer in his personal hell wasn't as exciting as expected. A lot more could have been done to elevate this direction, but it felt like the scenes were restricted either due to COVID-19 or budgetary issues.

Landon spent so much time being saved that he never thought about the prospect of saving himself, so it was high time he put his needs ahead of others to not only evade the Necromancer but to return to the prison world outside what looked to be a burning school.

Given the note he left, it's obvious he and Hope will be reunited before long, but can we please give him actual development this time?

This also means moving the plot away from prison worlds and, of course, the Necromancer. The villain has appeared on the show more than some of the series regulars at this stage.

My best theory for how this will shake out is that Gunter has not been sent back home on a plane. It's more likely he's A) dead. B) in a prison world.

Alaric has been known to ship those who pose a threat to everyone off to these mystical dimensions used like they're going out of fashion on Legacies.

Alaric killing Gunter's ancestors when he was a hunter was a nice callback to The Vampire Diaries, but if Gunter was truly a vampire, why didn't he speed up when he went after Alaric?

Realistically speaking, Gunter would have thought of what he wanted to say to the person who killed his family and would plan something out instead of being driven by rage.

Then again, there was no rage on Gunter's face. Instead, it was all about the theatrics and the comedy, which, unfortunately, hindered what could have been a decent storyline.

Alaric is always hiding secrets, and one of these, they will catch up with him.

Gunter's admission that Alaric is not fit to be the headmaster will likely be the driving force for Alaric from here on out. He's been worrying about his future at the school for a while now, and with Josie already out, he could potentially leave.

Lizzie's pain was evident from the first scene. She was clearly trying to keep herself busy so that she didn't meltdown without her sister.

Their relationship's co-dependent nature has always been a problem, so some time apart will do them a world of good.

Lizzie slowly realizes she needs to change the way she speaks to people. In the past, she's based friendships on how easily people can be manipulated.

M.G. shutting her down was harsh, but he knows the trajectory of their relationship and how they will not progress if they continue to follow a pattern.

That being said, Lizzie's cold as ice comment about making a mistake was perfect. The look of regret on M.G.'s face as she walked away was priceless.

"To Whom It May Concern" was one of the weakest episodes of Legacies to date. The few bits of good were outweighed by the repetitiveness of some of the storylines.

The Malivore plot needs to gather some major steam because it's dragging the series down now.

What did you think of the new students? Do you think Landon could be in the same prison world as Gunter or Rafael? What's your take on M.G. ditching Lizzie?

Legacies Thursdays at 9/8c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.