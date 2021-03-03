Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 3 Episode 1

Who did not survive the pandemic?

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 1 picked up several months into the COVID-19 pandemic and several doctors were in danger.

Meanwhile, a plane crashed into the East River, pushing the already struggling hospital to the brink.

Elsewhere, Iggy fought against the rules of the hospital when it was going to cause problems.

Finally, Max made a decision about his future with someone he thought he loved.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.