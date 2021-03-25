Watch SEAL Team Online: Season 4 Episode 10

at .

Did Jason get the pink slip?

On SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 10, the officer found his career on the line when Command accused him of a horrific crime during a mission.

Mission Under Debate - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 10

Jason was forced to fight the battle alone because Bravo was under a no-contact order.

A face from the past stepped in to assist Jason during this difficult time.

Watch SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch SEAL Team online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

23 Characters Who Are as American as Apple Pie
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 10 Quotes

Williams: Just go about your routine.
Jason: The team is my routine.

Different people, same shakedown.

Jason [to Williams]

SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 10

SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 10 Photos

Guest Director - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 10
In a Tough Spot - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 10
On Trial - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 10
Character returns Season 4 Episode 10
Out of Touch - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 10
Mission Under Debate - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 10
  1. SEAL Team
  2. SEAL Team Season 4
  3. SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 10
  4. Watch SEAL Team Online: Season 4 Episode 10