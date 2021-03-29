Watch Shameless Online: Season 11 Episode 10

Did Kev and V move away for good?

On Shameless Season 11 Episode 10, the couple helped Carol in Kentucky and came to an agreement about their future.

Meanwhile, Frank and Liam worked together to make things better for Liam because he knew he wouldn't get into his new school.

Elsewhere, Lip and Tami faced another big hurdle in their quest for answers following the sale of their house.

