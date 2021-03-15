Watch Shameless Online: Season 11 Episode 8

What happened to Frank?

On Shameless Season 11 Episode 8, the family reacted in shock to the news that Frank had dementia.

Meanwhile, Lip and Tami schemed to get rid of all the stolen items before the police arrived to search the home.

Elsewhere, Ian and Mickey tried to find a way to help Terry when they realized he was not being cared for by the Milkoviches.

