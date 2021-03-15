Watch Shameless Online: Season 11 Episode 8

What happened to Frank?

On Shameless Season 11 Episode 8, the family reacted in shock to the news that Frank had dementia.

Frank in the Alibi - Shameless Season 11 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Lip and Tami schemed to get rid of all the stolen items before the police arrived to search the home.

Elsewhere, Ian and Mickey tried to find a way to help Terry when they realized he was not being cared for by the Milkoviches.

Shameless Season 11 Episode 8

