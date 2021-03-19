Watch Station 19 Online: Season 4 Episode 7

Did the crew manage to save a mysterious cult?

On Station 19 Season 4 Episode 7, everyone was called when the cult leader claimed he could fly and got on top of the roof to prove a point. 

Maya crossed arms - Station 19 Season 4 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Travis got a surprise visit from his father that forced him to confront the past, and more importantly, why they became so distant. 

Elsewhere, Andy had a plan to fix things inside Station 19, while Maya supported Carina following Andrew's death. 

Travis: You have a very gentle touch.
Emmett: Oh, we finally got the smaller swabs.
Vic: You know it’s not the size, but how you use it.
Emmett: OK, this is bordering on inappropriate.

Theo: I saw the video. That’s messed up.
Vic: So, I’m usually the person that finds the good in all the bad. I’m the silver linings chick that cracks a joke even at the darkest of times to bring everyone back up, but…
Theo: Pretty hard to see the silver lining in that.
Vic: Yeah.

