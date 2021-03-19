Watch Station 19 Online: Season 4 Episode 7

Did the crew manage to save a mysterious cult?

On Station 19 Season 4 Episode 7, everyone was called when the cult leader claimed he could fly and got on top of the roof to prove a point.

Meanwhile, Travis got a surprise visit from his father that forced him to confront the past, and more importantly, why they became so distant.

Elsewhere, Andy had a plan to fix things inside Station 19, while Maya supported Carina following Andrew's death.

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.