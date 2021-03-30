Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 13

What brought Claire's father into the mix?

The surgeon was blindsided on The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 13 when the face from her past arrived on her doorstep with an agenda.

Claire Is Blindsided - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 13

As she tried to explain her mother's death, she was shocked by the bombshell he dropped on her.

Meanwhile, Shaun and Lea had to make a big decision regarding their child.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 13 Quotes

Miles: Hello, Claire. My name is Miles Brown and I am your father.
Claire: What are you doing here?

Shaun: We're having a baby.
Lea: And that baby is making me feel like I ate three-month-old sushi.

