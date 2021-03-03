Watch The Resident Online: Season 4 Episode 7

Did Conrad manage to save his former ally?

Disaster struck on The Resident Season 4 Episode 7 when a chance phone call sent Conrad on a deadly mission.

Cain Intubation - Tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 7

With his friend stranded and wounded in the forest, he had to make a decision.

Meanwhile, Devon and Kit continued to bicker over the changes since the takeover.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 7 Quotes

I'm sorry, but the chances of you regaining full-function of your hand are 50% at best.

Kit [to Cain]

Capt: I have no idea what you're making there, but am I correct in guessing it's going to hurt?
Conrad: I'm afraid so.

