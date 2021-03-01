Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 8 Episode 2

Did Elizabeth manage to impress Luca's mother?

On When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 2, the new arrival left Elizabeth feeling nervous about what it could mean for her relationship with Luca.

But there was a major development when Elizabeth picked up on there being a much bigger reason for the sudden arrival in town.

Meanwhile, Faith hatched a plan that could change everything in the town.

Use the video above to watch When Calls the Heart online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.