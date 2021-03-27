What to Watch: Supergirl, Creepshow, Manifest

Who's ready for another week of TV?!?

This week, Italia Ricci stars in a Hallmark movie, Manifest returns, and Creepshow Season 2 debuts.

Elsewhere, The Moodys begins their second non-holiday season on FOX and Snowpiercer has a mega two-hour finale. And don't forget about Supergirl beginning her final season! Find out what else we recommend this week.

Saturday, March 27

9/8c Don't Go Breaking My Heart (Hallmark)

Miranda’s (Italia Ricci) Breakup Boot Camp, a program she developed to heal the recently broken-hearted, is taking off.

In her latest group is Ben (Ryan Paevey), a journalist, who, despite his declarations that he’s completely unaffected by his recent break-up, agrees to attend as moral support for his sister. Initially, Ben is a tough nut for Miranda to crack, but she’s determined to get through to him.

What she doesn’t know is that Ben’s boss has tasked him with writing an undercover exposéto see if this boot camp is the real deal or giving people false hope.

As Ben attempts to dig deeper into Miranda’s world, she seizes the opportunity to break down his walls, and their connection grows, forcing them both to face issues long since buried.

But when Ben’s secret comes to light, it threatens to derail their budding relationship, bringing these lonely hearts right back to where they started.

Sunday, March 28

8/7c Batwoman (The CW)

It looks like Ryan's little plant has her back in fighting form and not a moment too soon.

The False Face Society is running rampant through Gotham, and Angelique's caught up in it too.

Be sure to tune in for the first good look at the villain for the back half of the season, the infamous Black Mask.

9/8c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

With all the "like-like" questioning Allie is doing in the WCTH preview, it's not a stretch to imagine Nathan's about to turn up the heat on Elizabeth.

Speaking of heat, Jesse feels it in his marriage, getting an assist from someone when he needs it the most.

And when Carson makes a decision, it lands with a splat. Will there be any way to turn it around?

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

Carol and Daryl's fractured relationship comes to the forefront in this latest bonus episode, and while some of the other bonus episodes have not advanced the story, this one does.

It features some great character development for two of the best characters while also setting up the conflicts for the final season.

It's a good one!

10/9c Good Girls (NBC)

With the FBI willing to work with them, the ladies have some tough decisions about their future in the business.

Plus, they've still got Rio to handle, and the hitman hasn't followed through with his promise to get rid of the man yet.

Is this the week Rio bites the bullet? You'll just have to tune in!

Monday, March 29

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

It's TWO hours but still TOO soon—no one's prepared for this finale.

This season wraps up with an intense series of plans and pivots on both sides of the train conflict.

As the citizens of Snowpiercer resist Wilford's takeover, there are devastating costs in the battle for hope. Be prepared to brace!

If you need more than the promo teaser below to tide you over, be sure to check out TV Fanatic's exclusive sneak peek at the finale.

10/9c Debris (NBC)

OK, people!! This is about to get good!

While Finola struggles to wrap her head around what she's learned about her father AND that Bryan hid what he knew from her, the big bad is going to emerge.

INFLUX, which has been gathering debris and actively testing its properties, is prepared to make an entire city disappear. Uh, what??

Tuesday, March 30

8/7c The Flash (The CW)

A new villain, Pysch, comes to Central City to strike fear into all of its citizens, including the Flash himself.

As a result, Barry must confront his biggest fear to stop Pysch.

Meanwhile, Caitlin and Frost come to terms with their new situation.

9/8c Supergirl (The CW)

The Girl of Steel returns to take down Lex Luthor once and for all!

But with Lex's brainwashing of half of the world's population, will they actually be able to put an end to his reign?

Kara recognizes the high stakes at play here and offers to sacrifice herself for the greater good.

Wednesday, March 31

10/9c Resident Alien (Syfy)

Well, it's about damn time that Harry faces a little of what he's gleaned from his mission so far.

Just as he gets everything he needs to follow through with his mission and the extinction event gutting humanity, he'll be faced with his own -- humanity, that is.

Expect nothing to be wrapped up by the end of the finale with a second season on the way. But we do expect a good time with lots of promise for Resident Alien Season 2!

Thursday, April 1

Creepshow (Shudder; AMC+)

Oh, it's no joke.

Creepshow returns to Shudder today with brand new episodes streaming weekly!

There are a whole lot of creepy scenarios and well-known stars (Kevin Dillon, Ted Raimi, Josh McDermitt) bringing stories to life (directed by Greg Nicotero!). Check out the trailer now!

The Challenge: All Stars (Paramount+)

One of the best reality TV shows ever made moves to streaming for a special season that showcases some of the biggest names in the franchise's history.

Road Rules star Mark Long actually crafted this season, and we got the chance to watch the premiere. It is the perfect throwback to the glory days of The Challenge, including a wealth of big names.

We'll be covering this one weekly, so return on Thursday for a full rundown of the series premiere.

8/7c Manifest (NBC)

The year-long wait is finally over with the return of TV’s biggest mystery! In the final moments of Manifest Season 2, a piece of Flight 828 floated to the surface in Cuba.

When Manifest Season 3 picks up, Ben and Vance are investigating the debris in hopes of finally unlocking the mystery of what happened to the missing plane and all the passengers on board!

The season also finds Saanvi coming to terms with killing The Major, brand new Callings, and the introduction of a new passenger that may be crucial to finally get some answers. Don’t miss the thrilling season premiere!

9/8c The Moodys (FOX)

Previously a Christmas holiday-themed limited series, The Moodys returns in regular time, and the gang's all home!

With Season Sr. contemplating retirement and road trips across America in an RV with Ann, he's got a rude awakening ahead as his dreams fail to flourish.

The RV tour doesn't excite Ann, and Bridget and Dan both face breakups that send them back home to mom and dad.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.