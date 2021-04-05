90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Adds Mike and Natalie, Brandon and Julia, & More to Season 6 Cast

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 is doubling down on 90 Day Fiance Season 8 alums.

Entertainment Tonight broke the news Monday that Mike and Natalie, Julia and Brandon, and Jovi and Yara would appear in the upcoming season of the spin-off series.

The news comes just hours after the 90 Day Fiance Season 8 finale aired, so it's obvious TLC wanted to keep fans questioning which cast members made it down the aisle.

Mike and Natalie's relationship has been the topic of much discussion amongst fans of the series, largely because it feels like there's no connection between them.

Mike actually called their wedding day off two hours before the ceremony, leaving Natalie to pick up the pieces as she reacted to the news that her visa expired in three days.

Just when it seemed like they were calling it quits, Mike had a change of heart, and he and Natalie managed to put the past behind them to get married with mere hours remaining on Natalie's visa.

Those scenes were filmed a year ago, and if you keep up with the 90 Day Fiance news, you already know they've reportedly called it quits.

Uncle Beau did an interview with In Touch Weekly just days ago, in which he said they've been apart for several months.

But eagle-eyed fans noticed they were together in the clip for the two-part Tell All, which begins April 11. Given that the special was filmed weeks ago, it could hint that they are back together.

Either that or they've been asked to make it seem that way by TLC because they have enough footage of the couple post-marriage to include in the next season of Happily Ever After.

Jovi and Yara's relationship hit many snags, but their first season culminated in welcoming their first baby into the world.

Yara struggled due to Jovi being away with work in the early days of COVID-19, but the season ended on a hopeful note for them.

As for Julia and Brandon, the season was widely about Julia's attempt to get through to Brandon that she was not spending her days working on his family farm.

Now that they're married, they will probably move away from the farm and start a life, but I'm not sure Betty will allow them that courtesy.

TLC dropped the premiere date and the first trailer for Happy Ever After? Season 6 last month, while also confirming Elizabeth and Andrei, Kalani and Asuelu, Ronald and Tiffany, and Angela and Michael would all be featured.

Seven couples are a lot for the spin-off, but we're sure it won't be an easy road for any of them.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.