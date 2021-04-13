Bridgerton Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix!

Bridgerton is showing no signs of slowing down at Netflix.

The streamer confirmed Tuesday morning that it had picked up two additional seasons, bringing the series' run to at least four seasons.

"Esteemed members of the Ton," reads a new statement from Lady Whistledown.

"It seems we have a rather special announcement," it continues.

"Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink."

"Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come,” said Bela Bajaria, VP, Global TV at Netflix.

“From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience," added Shonda Rhimes.

"But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team," the statement continues.

"This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.”

The news comes just weeks after Bridgerton Season 2 entered production without Rege-Jean Page, who played Simon Bassett in the opening season.

Bridgerton comes to Netflix from Shondaland and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen.

The series is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels and is set in the sexy, lavish, and competitive world of Regency London high society.

From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground.

At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring, and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure, and love.

Fans of the first season expected Page to return, despite the second season focusing on Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton.

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the message announcing Page's exit read.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” it continued.

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Netflix announced that Bridgerton was its biggest original series ever, and it was swiftly renewed for a second season.

Simone Ashley (Sex Education) was later announced to be the female lead for the second season.

Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Calam Lynch (Dunkirk, Derry Girls), and Rupert Young (The White Queen) were all added to the cast last week.

The cast also includes Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Ruby Barker (Marina Thompson),Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), and Ruby Stokes (Francesca Bridgerton).

The cast is rounded out by Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), Ben Miller (Lord Featherington), Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix), Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), and Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.