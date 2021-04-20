Cecil Ray Baker, American Idol Contestant, Charged With Burglary & Accused Of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

One of the most promising contestants on the current season of ABC's American Idol has been in the media for all the wrong reasons in recent days.

The recently eliminated contestant was charged with burglary of habitation, according to a report from ABC affiliate KXXV ABC 25.

The 20-year-old was reportedly arrested by Rockdale Police after breaking into a house and striking a victim on the face.

He was said to have attempted to gain entry into the house through the back door after being denied entry to see a child he believes to be his own.

What's more, the victim is said to be his ex-girlfriend, Mariah Lopez, and the report states he struck her with the heel of his palm.

Baker's sister witnessed the alleged incident and corroborated most of what Lopez said, according to TMZ.

The incident occurred on Saturday, but he was released later the same day from Milam County Jail on a bond of $15,000.

Lopez also took to TikTok to detail what went down.

"I've had enough. This is why victims never come forward bc y'all try so hard to tear them down," she captioned one video that showed texts from people who say they witnessed messages from Baker, as well as bruises on her body.

"I know your family has seen your behavior and honestly it is disgusting that they are okay with it and trying to deny it," Lopez wrote.

"There were times where it was hard to leave. You would keep reeling me back in."

"The truth will eventually come out. But in all honesty, I just hope that you decide to do better. I hope one day that you change and hold yourself accountable."

"I hope one day you can change and flourish into the person that you need to be."

Baker was a firm favorite early into the ABC reality, but his time on the show came to an end after making it into the Top 24.

He was eliminated on an episode that aired on April 11.

The series continues Sunday on ABC, with the season finale set to air early next month.

ABC or the show has yet to address the news.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.