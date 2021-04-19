DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Dominic Purcell Announces Exit as Series Regular

The Waverider will be down to one original star on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7.

Dominic Purcell, who plays Mick Rory on the Arrowverse series, announced he was exiting the series on Saturday morning.

In his first post announcing his departure earlier in the day, the actor said, “The studio does not care. The actors [sic] work ethic and talent must give them the confidence to question authority. ….Much love to all. It’s not lost on me how very fortunate I am.”

He ended the post with a call for actors to hit “him me up on DM” to discuss what he characterized as “Fake (c-words).”

After having some time to think about the message, he returned to Instagram to clarify.

“God would everyone chill the f**k out. Why are people losing their mind because I’m leaving the show. Yes my tone was heavy straight to the point…It’s who I am,” he said.

“Do I have a beef with the studio at @warnerbrostv NO!”

“Big thanks to the cast and crew and all the awesome relationships I’ve made over the years. Thank you all. Dom,” he added in a new ending to the post.

“Yes I said [the studio doesn’t] care. That’s not correct of course they do— just me being emotional and over stuff,” he said.

“We all work in a big machine. Sometimes sh*t happens. It’s life.”

He then added that he was leaving the series “on a full time basis,” but revealed he would come back “periodically with a handshake deal with my boss Phil Klemmer.”

“I have and always have had a tremendous relationship with the Bosses and the studio @warnerbrostv…My wording was aggressive in tone because sometimes I get frustrated and annoyed [sic] it’s been a long long heavy year locked up in #Vancouver for 9 months without going home,” he continued.

“Who doesn’t and who hasn’t lashed out. Im f***in human. So for god sake chill on.”

“I haven’t quit. My contract is up…I’ve never quit on a contract and never would,” he said. “So to all the fans you will see me again next year on season 7 periodically.”

It's certainly a strange turn of events, but fans still have the entirety of DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 to come before we even get to the seventh season.

The CW handed out an early renewal earlier this year, and if Caity Lotz returns in Season 7, she will be the sole original series regular.

The series has been known to shake up the cast, with seats on the Waverider serving more as a temporary home for the superheroes.

What are your thoughts on Purcell's comments?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online right here via TV Fanatic.

The series will arrive on The CW May 2 with its new season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.