Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 5 Episode 13

Did Charlie make the right call?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 13, the group was scattered in different television shows thanks to her decision. 

Ava Sharpe - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 13

In true Legends style, the heroes had to find a way to save not only themselves, but the rest of the world. 

With the heat being turned up on them, there were more arguments than ever before. 

What did it mean for Sara and Ava?

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 13 Quotes

Behard: I'm back!
Zari: Hey, Behrad. Did you remember the gray mush like I asked?
Behrad: I got the green mush, the purple mush, the sticky mush, the slimy mush, and I forgot the gray mush.
Zari: You forgot the gray mush?
Behrad: I forgot the gray mush!

How could it be wrong? The Fates give everyone food, and shelter, and television. You don't want a world that looks like these history books, do you?

Mona

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 13

