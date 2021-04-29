Dexter Revival Gets Fall Premiere, Deadly First Trailer

Dexter Morgan's reign of terror will resume on Showtime this fall -- eight years after the original series ended.

Showtime on Thursday confirmed that the Michael C. Hall-fronted revival will premiere this fall.

Clyde Phillips is at the helm of the reboot, which takes place in a new location for the series.

Dexter will be living in Upstate New York for the ten-episode series, and well, he's going to find himself in a tough spot.

The new promo shows Dexter's signature cheeky grin as he gets ready to carve up his next victim.

But, who might that person be?

We have no clue, but all we can do is speculate.

Clancy Brown (Carnivale and Billions) is on board as primary antagonist Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake.

The cast also includes Julia Jones (as Iron Lake’s first Native American Chief of Police), Jane the Virgin alum Alano Miller (as an Iron Lake PD sergeant), and Lovecraft Country‘s Jamie Chung (as a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles who finds herself caught up in something she's probably going to want to forget).

While the original series finale was hardly satisfying, Philips was adamant about not changing any of the events.

“We’re not undoing anything,” he maintained. “We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream.’ What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years.”

That's certainly a big swing, but the audience would probably not be as enthused about the series returning if it changed the past.

The most controversial moment in series history was the death of Deb (Jennifer Carpenter), but eagle-eyed fans have found that she could be back on the set of the series.

If the actress is back, it's probably flashbacks, or possibly as someone who is haunting Dexter. If he spent years alone, he could have found himself speaking to his past victims.

Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment for Showtime Networks, Inc., made the announcement that the series was returning months ago.

"Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Levine.

“We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series.

"Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”

Have a look at the full promo below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.