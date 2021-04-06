Girls5eva Premiere Date Set at Peacock - Watch the First Trailer

Girls5eva have got some preparing to do!

The Peacock Original comedy Girls5eva will premiere Thursday, May 6.

All eight episodes will drop at once on Peacock, so you can get your binge on with this one!

"When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot," reads the logline.

"They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?"

The series stars Grammy® Award-winner and Tony® and Emmy® Award-nominated singer Sara Bareilles, Grammy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry, Emmy® winning “Saturday Night Live” mainstay, and comedy icon Paula Pell, and New York Times Best-Selling author, actor, activist, writer and host Busy Philipps.

Meredith Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for the series. Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), Eric Gurian (Little Stranger) also serve as executive producers.

Girls5eva is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

