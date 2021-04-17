Good Witch Season 7 Teaser: This Magical Mystery is a Family Affair

We're less than one month away from the Good Witch Season 7 premiere, and have we got a treat for you!

The lovely folks at Hallmark have allowed us to exclusively share the first season teaser before it goes wide tomorrow.

Let's find out what we can expect from the new season!

With Good Witch Season 6, the central mystery focused around the elusive jewels needed for an ancient music box to heal the rift between the Merriwicks and the Davenports.

At the heart of that journey was bringing together Abigail and Donovan, and oh, what a long and wrenching process it was.

Finally, when the box was once again full, then Abigail was able to tell Donovan the three words she longed to say -- I love you.

But no sooner was their union given the mark of approval than the next, more wide-reaching mystery unveiled.

What was first revealed as a relatively harmless little satchel of dirt in Bell, Book, & Candle found Cassie and Sam out of synch.

The discovery weighed on Cassie throughout Good Witch Season 6 Episode 10.

With Abigail and Joy finding satchels of their own by the end of the hour, they perfectly set up our next mysterious and magical arc.

The teaser finds the three cousins, satchels in hand.

Do they have any idea what's in store for them?

Investigating the contents doesn't reveal much, and most of this teaser is for promotional purposes only, but there is still a little something to get us salivating!

We're always up for more adventures with Sam and Cassie.

Now that they've found their groove and know the importance of finding things they love to do together while also nursing their alone time, it looks like they're taking to the water!

Their excursions are wonderful, so it will be fun to see where they take us by boat.

Abigail and Donovan matched Cassie and Sam step for step last season.

Trying to break the curse over their love took them to all kinds of interesting places, from an old train station to a clock tower.

Will they be similarly on the move this season, lending a hand to the origins of the satchels?

They're showing making a toast, and if anyone deserves to celebrate, it's them.

Joy doesn't appear to be getting the same measure of excitement as her charming cousins.

We see her dreaming of a red moon -- it's always the moon with Joy!

Jolting herself awake at night, Joy's face says that she didn't like what she encountered in that dream.

Cassie, Abigail, and Joy are only part of the story left uncovered going into another season.

While we don't get glimpses of any others, we're still concerned for Stephanie and Adam.

Adam seemed to have an awakening before their scenes went dark, and we need to know if he's decided to go on a mission or remained in Middleton to explore their love.

We do not doubt that whatever message the satchels are supposed to deliver, Martha will be front and center.

Her love for the beguiling cousins knows no bounds, and nobody can keep her away from a puzzle that needs solving.

Check out the full teaser now, and let us know if you're as excited as we are for what's about to unfold in Middleton!

Good Witch premieres on Sunday, May 16 at 9/8c on Hallmark Channel.

And if you need to catch up, you can watch Good Witch online to do it. We can't wait to see you back here for another season!

