Good Witch Star Optimistic About Future Revival: 'I Think the Odds Are Decent'

Good Witch ended its widely-praised 14-year-run abruptly in 2021.

Now, one of its stars is opening up about the possibility of Hallmark taking viewers back into the magical world.

“I think there’s a chance. I know [with] the popularity of the show and the circumstances under which it ended sort of abruptly that it would not surprise me if we revisit it,” James Denton explained to TV Insider while promoting Perfect Harmony.

Indeed, the franchise was popular, and its demise surprised many.

However, Denton quickly pointed out that there's "nothing in the works" at this time.

The actor said that Hallmark respects the franchise.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP of Programming at Hallmark, recently opened up about bringing iconic franchises back.

"As far as Good Witch, I think we’re always interested in thinking about what we can do with our most popular IP," Daly teased.

“I can’t announce anything specific about that," she added.

Still, it's nice to know that the door isn't completely closed on the franchise.

It's hard to tell whether the franchise would return as movies or as a series, but it would probably make more sense to return as a movie to assess whether there is enough interest.

The cabler is trying its hand at some new scripted series and saying goodbye to others (RIP Chesapeake Shores!).

Of the new shows, Ride is a rodeo-themed drama with Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, and Beau Mirchoff.

Meanwhile, The Way Home stars Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh as a mother and daughter with a fraught relationship.

Hallmark seems devoted to fresh concepts for now, but it's hard to imagine us waiting long for some of its biggest franchises to get new chapters.

What are your thoughts on Denton's comments?

Do you think there are more stories to be told in the Good Witch universe?

Hit the comments below.

